Ranveer Singh shines bright like a diamond in new pics; Arjun Kapoor’s comment steals the show

Ranveer Singh is one of the finest actors of our time. Fans love him for his energy, vibrant style and his sense of humour. Well, the Gunday actor is quite active on his social media and keeps sharing amazing pictures of him with his fans and followers. Currently, he is shooting for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani With Alia Bhatt. Amidst this, he also grabbed all the headlines yesterday as the teaser of his upcoming sports drama 83 was released. Today, the actor has posted a couple of his pictures looking dapper but it is his BFF Arjun Kapoor’s comment that is stealing the show.

Taking to his Instagram handle Ranveer Singh posted a couple of his pictures. Ranveer can be seen wearing a white shirt and a black blazer over it. He looks stunning in black sunglasses as he poses holding them. In the second picture, the actor poses with his hands inside the pocket. What will catch your attention in all these pictures are the lights that shine behind him making him shine bright like a diamond. Taking to the comments section Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Main na kehta tha Ladka Hero nahi hai Heera, Heera !!! (Literally).”

Take a look:

As you all already know Ranveer Singh is shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. A day back, a photo featuring Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani had gone viral on social media.

Apart from this Ranveer will be collaborating with Rohit Shetty for the third time for Cirkus alongside Jaqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. He also has 83 coming up and a lot of exciting projects are lined up in his kitty.

