Ranveer Singh shines in all-black ensemble as he gets clicked in the city; PICS

Ranveer Singh has given several outstanding on-screen performances in his career. He has proved his acting mettle in movies like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, and many more. Fans and critics alike have praised and adored him for his acting talent. But in addition to his acting prowess, Ranveer is known for his oddball fashion choices. The actor frequently dons fashionable attire with distinctive patterns and colour schemes and rocks them with swagger and conviction. He is also a paparazzi’s delight. Every now and then, the actor is clicked by the shutterbugs as and when he steps out in the city. Ranveer Singh gets spotted in the city

Speaking of which, just a while ago, Ranveer was papped in the city while sporting an all-black ensemble and needless to say he looked incredibly great. The Lootera actor was spotted sporting a black t-shirt and a black jacket with a pair of black jeans. With a stylish pair of sunglasses, silver chain and stud earrings, Ranveer completed the look. He struck a few sexy postures as the pictures were being taken. Have a look at Ranveer’s pictures: