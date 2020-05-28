Ranveer Singh showing off his muscles in a yellow tank top and pink shoes makes us miss his crazy style

Be it his antics or his crazy fashion sense, Ranveer Singh has always grabbed attention and the video below is proof. Check it out.

As the state of lockdown continues in India, especially in Mumbai, we are definitely missing spotting celebrities at their favourite haunts in the city. From the suburbs of Bandra to recording studios, Bollywood celebrities have been holed up inside their homes just like you. While venturing outdoors and relishing a meal with friends now seems like a distant reality, we are also missing celebrity sightings. In a recently shared throwback video, can be seen striking his best pose for the camera and it definitely took us back in time.

From scores of celebrities, if there is one Bollywood celeb that we miss seeing, it is Ranveer Singh. The high on energy actor never fails to surprise the paparazzi. Be it his antics or his crazy fashion sense, Ranveer has always grabbed attention for his paparazzi pictures.

In this throwback video, Ranveer can be seen flaunting his beefed-up muscles. As for his outfit, Ranveer who loves a little drama, can be seen sporting a yellow tank top, white pants and pink shoes. His glasses and pony also are attention worthy. The video reminded us of the good 'ol days and we definitely are missing out on the actor's dramatic outfits.

Check out the video below:

Amid this lockdown, Ranveer Singh has been keeping his fans updated with pictures and videos from home. And we must say, that the actor's style at home is rather understated. From simple white tees to baseball caps, Ranveer is still winning hearts.

Credits :Pinkvilla

