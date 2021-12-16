Ranveer Singh shows off his style, adds a spin to Lady Gaga's House Of Gucci dialogue at 83 promotions; PICS

Actor Ranveer Singh is currently in the Middle East with Deepika Padukone for 83 promotions. The actors attended the red carpet event at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2021 and for it, Deepika and Ranveer donned their best fashionable looks. Now, on Thursday morning, Ranveer shared new photos and gave fans a closer look at his outfit. However, it was his Lady Gaga inspired caption from her film House Of Gucci that grabbed all the attention of his fans.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer dropped photos in his stylish formal look. The 83 star was seen clad in a brown and black formal suit with a red scarf around his neck. He teamed it up with matching shoes, a hat and cool pair of sunglasses. Not just this, Ranveer accessorised the look with many rings and managed to leave everyone in awe of his style all over again. Sharing the photos, Ranveer captioned it with Lady Gaga's House Of Gucci dialogue but left it incomplete with his own spin. He wrote, "Father, Son & House of _____"

Take a look:

The photos from last night's red carpet event also featured Deepika, Ranveer along with Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur. Cricketers like Kapil Dev and Mohinder Amarnath also are a part of the 83 promotions as the film is based on India's 1983 World Cup win. The trailer and the songs from the film so far have received a thumbs up from the audience.

Now, as the release date draws near, Deepika and Ranveer have kicked off promotions of the film. 83 is directed by Kabir Khan and also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Jatin Sarna, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva and many other names from the industry. It is backed by Khan, Vishnuvardhan Induri, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala, Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films and 83 Film Ltd. 83 will hit the screens on December 24, 2021.

