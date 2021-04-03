Ranveer Singh shows off his trademark funky style in Boomerang video saying it’s ‘all good’; KJo REACTS

Ranveer Singh, who is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, has shared yet another stunning post proving that he is a trendsetter. Take a look.

Well, the recent social media post of proves that he is one of the most stylish actors in Bollywood. The Simmba star, who has an impeccable fashion sense, leaves no chance to flaunt his style and of course his dapper looks. Right from showing off his stunning dressing style to sharing lovey-dovey photos with wife , the handsome star has been the centre of attraction on social media lately. A few days ago, Ranveer left everyone awestruck after he dropped a couple of photos flaunting his stylish looks.

While his fans are yet to get over his stunning clicks, the Gully Boy star has shared yet another lovely post. Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer posted a boomerang video of himself wherein he can be seen telling it’s ‘all good’. Alongside the video, the talented actor wrote, “S’all good.” Ranveer looked dapper in a white sleeveless shirt with a hat and stylish sunnies. He can be also seen wearing ear studs and a shimmery chain as he makes the video. Notably, not just his fans even the filmmaker has left impressed. KJo dropped a fire emoji in the comments section.

Check out Ranveer Singh’s post below:

Meanwhile, a source had earlier revealed to Pinkvilla that Ranveer will be reuniting with for Karan Johar’s next film that is likely to go on the floors by the month of June/July. Also, ’s son, Ibrahim will be working as an assistant director on the same. The insider said, “But no, there are no plans of launching him at present. He has come on board the film, just because he wants to understand the process of filmmaking. He is a young kid, still studying and yet to even decide if he wants to be an actor, director or something else.”

The Ladies vs Ricky Bahl star is currently busy shooting Rohit Shetty’s film Cirkus that also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde.

