Ranveer Singh shows us how to 'Move like a Boss' as he smiles, poses and charms the internet in a suit; PHOTOS

Actor Ranveer Singh took to social media to share two photos in which he flaunted his formal look. The Gully Boy actor managed to leave all in awe of his suited up look as he posed for a shoot.

Known to be one of the handsome stars in Bollywood, never fails to amaze everyone with his on screen performances. The Gully Boy actor is also famous for his unique and offbeat fashion choices and every time Ranveer dons something unique, he manages to steal the show. The handsome star once again has charmed his way into people's hearts with his latest photos that he shared on his social media handle. This time, he opted for a more conventional look in a suit and nailed it like a boss.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Ranveer shared a couple of photos in which he is seen posing at a photo shoot. In the photos, the Gully Boy actor is seen clad in a grey suit with a white shirt. One could notice the red pocket square that was teamed up with his suit and his perfectly styled hair. Ranveer nailed his formal look like a boss and managed to charm his fans with his sweet smile while posing. In one of the photos, Ranveer kept a straight face, while in another, he smiled away.

Sharing the photos, Ranveer did not tag anyone and added a background song 'Move like a boss' by Fivio Foreign. The photos went viral among his fan clubs in a matter of hours.

Take a look:

On the work front, Ranveer will be seen next in Cirkus with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. Besides this, he is also a part of Sooryavanshi in a cameo as Simmba. The actor also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar lined up where he will be seen as Gujarati Businessman. The film is helmed by Divyang Thakkar and produced by YRF. Recently, he also joined fans with South director Shankar for a Hindi remake of Anniyan.

Credits :Ranveer Singh Instagram

