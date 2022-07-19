Ranveer Singh is a sight for sore eyes as he keeps it chic with an all-black look in latest PICS

Ranveer Singh is one of the most skilled and popular actors among the current lot of stars in the tinsel town of Bollywood. In his career in showbiz, Ranveer has delivered several memorable performances in films like Lootera, Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Gully Boy, and Dil Dhadakne Do among others. Thus, he has showcased his mettle as an actor and his versatility as well. Apart from entertaining fans on celluloid, Ranveer also ensures to keep his followers entertained and engaged on social media. He often posts pictures and videos from his personal and professional lives, while fans keep coming back for more. Speaking of which, a few moments back, Ranveer yet again took to Instagram and shared a couple of new pictures looking absolutely dapper. Have you seen them yet?

Ranveer Singh’s latest pictures in all-black

Some time back, Ranveer took to his Instagram space and shared a couple of photos in which he can be seen donning an all-black look. The Dil Dhadakne Do actor was seen wearing a black tee-shirt along with a black jacket. He also had a black cap on. Ranveer completed the look with a cap, a chic pair of shades and stud earrings. He struck a couple of attractive poses as the photos were clicked. Sharing these pictures, Ranveer captioned the post with a spider emoji.

As soon as he shared the photos, they were flooded with likes and comments by fans and followers. Many left heart and fire emojis.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film failed to mint money at the box-office. Ranveer now has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline.

