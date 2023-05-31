Ranveer Singh signs up with Hollywood talent agency William Morris Endeavor for global representation

Ranveer Singh is one of the most loved actors in the industry. He made his debut in Bollywood in 2010 with Band Baaja Baaraat alongside Anushka Sharma. Since then, there has been no looking back for him. After proving his mettle as an actor in Bollywood, Ranveer is now set to take over Hollywood. The latest report suggests that he has signed on with the Hollywood talent agency William Morris Endeavor for his representation globally.

Ranveer Singh goes to Hollywood

According to Deadline, Ranveer will be represented by WME on a global level. He will also continue to be represented by India’s Collective Artists Network. Reportedly, the WME represents Hollywood celebs like Ben Affleck, Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Christian Bale, Matt Damon and others. Apart from making it big in the industry, Ranveer has managed to mark his presence on International platforms too. He has partnered with a lot of brands including the NBA. Recently, Ranveer was seen making heads turn as he attended the launch of Tiffany's flagship store in New York City. The actor was seen gracing the event which was also attended by celebs like Florence Pugh and singer Jimin of BTS.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings win IPL 2023: Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh and others celebrate the big victory

Ranveer's wife and actress Deepika Padukone has already ventured into Hollywood. She signed up with the Hollywood talent agency ICM in 2021. Deepika has been making the country proud with her international presence. Most recently, she graced the Oscar ceremony and introduced the song Naatu Naatu from RRR.

Work front

Ranveer was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus which failed to attract the audience to theatres. Next, he will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Alia Bhatt. Directed by Karan Johar, the film also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles. The first look posters of the film were launched on Karan's birthday recently. It will hit theatres on July 28.