Ranveer Singh on Simmba 2 with Rohit Shetty: ‘God willing it will definitely happen

Ranveer Singh had won a million hearts when he had collaborated with Rohit Shetty for the filmmaker’s cop universe and was seen playing a police officer in Simmba. Not just the fans were in awe of Ranveer’s swag the movie also went on to be a box office hit. And now, the superstar has made the headlines as he stated that Simmba will be a franchise and that the second installment of the movie will definitely happen. Ranveer also asserted that he loves playing Simmba on the big screen.

Talking about it to India.com, Ranveer stated, “God willing it'll definitely happen. It was always intended to become a franchise and I think whenever Rohit sir wants to make Simmba 2, I'll be game because Simmba is my favourite character to play. He's so mischievous, so bratty, he has these wisecracks and one-liners and plays to the gallery and is so flamboyant and so endearing and so tough at the same time...I love being Simmba. It's that mass genre, you know, it's like after having sushi around the world, you need to have dal chaawal (rice and dal) at home – it's like dal roti tadke ke saath (dal and roti with a bit of tadka). I will be ecstatic for Simmba 2, like I said, 'It was always intended to be a franchise,' we can all hope that it happens sooner rather than later”.

As of now, Ranveer is busy working on his second collaboration with Rohit Shetty which happens to be Cirkus and also featured Pooja Hegde in the lead. Apart from this, Ranveer will also be seen in YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

