Ranveer Singh slays in a brand new look for Cirkus; Deepika Padukone asks 'Channeling your inner Charlie?'

Ranveer Singh took to social media to drop a candid click in formal attire from the sets of his upcoming film, Cirkus. The look reminded Deepika Padukone of Charlie Chaplin and she asked a related question in the comments for Ranveer.

Actor has been keeping busy with the shoot of his upcoming film, Cirkus with Rohit Shetty. The handsome actor often drops glimpses from the shoot of the same on his social media handle and leaves his fans guessing about what the film is really about. Speaking of it, today, he shared a brand new look from the sets that left fans as well as actress intrigued. Deepika was among the first to notice the picture and leave a comment.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer shared a photo in which we could see him dressed in a black blazer, a white shirt and a bow tie. With it, he is seen sporting a moustache. Seeing the black and white photo, fans, as well as Deepika, was reminded of Charlie Chaplin's look. While Ranveer did not mention much in his caption with the photo, he did put an emoticon of a man with a moustache and left all guessing.

However, Deepika could not resist from commenting on the photo. Judging Ranveer's look in the photo, Deepika asked, "Channeling your inner Charlie!?" Not just Deepika, other celebs also commented on Ranveer's photo.

Take a look at Ranveer's post and Deepika's comment:

Meanwhile, besides this film, Ranveer also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar lined up for release. The film is the directorial debut of Divyang Thakkar and is being produced by Maneesh Sharma and Yash Raj Films. The film's first look featured Ranveer as a Gujarati businessman who stands up for women's rights. Apart from this, Ranveer also is a part of 's multistarrer project, Takht.

