Ranveer Singh slays in Gucci tracksuit but his quirky Yeezy sneakers have our attention

has our attention whenever he's stepping out and about. And usually, it is due to his eccentric and statement fashion pieces. On Thursday, he managed to grab our attention once more when he took to his Instagram Story to share a couple of photos. Ranveer Singh, who is known for his quirky choice in clothes as well as accessories, defined it once more with his Thursday OOTD.

First, the actor shared a selfie revealing his look for the day. Ranveer was donning a head-to-toe Gucci tracksuit along with a Gucci bucket hat. To up his style game, Ranveer wore a pair of red sunglasses which were super stylish. In the second photo, Ranveer flaunted his sneaker game as he snapped a picture of his shoes. The actor was wearing a black pair from the Adidas-Kanye West Yeezy sneaker collection and it looked all things cool.

Check out Ranveer Singh's photos below:

The actor recently made headlines for his heartwarming notes for filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali who clocked 25 years in the industry. Ranveer shared a few throwback photos and wrote in detail about his love for SLB's cinema and craft.

"I often say working with SLB is like a rite of passage for a creative individual. He brings something out in you that even you didn’t know you had and in doing so reveals the real you to your own self," a part of Ranveer Singh's message had read.

