Ranveer Singh slays in t-shirt & pony look; Deepika Padukone makes us drool as she indulges in chocolate cake

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. From their sizzling onscreen chemistry to their off-screen equations, social media PDA, everything about Ranveer and Deepika tends to make the headlines. They never miss out on a chance to dish out major couple goals. Interestingly, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actor ended up making the headlines today as he shared some stunning pics of himself on social media flaunting his love for pony look.

In the pics, Ranbir was seen wearing a white t-shirt and was flaunting a pony. Besides, one can’t miss out on his ripped muscles, the perfect jawline and his unmissable swag. On the other hand, Deepika has also been making the headlines as the actress has shared a mouth-watering post. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress shared a pic of a slice of chocolate cake along with a cup of coffee. The post was captioned as, “I missed you #linda #iykyk”. Soon the Dil Dhadakne Do actor took to the comment section and shared a drooling face emoticon.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s posts:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ranveer is looking forward to the release of Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez which will hit the screens on Christmas this year. Besides, he will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. On the other hand, Deepika is currently working on Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Prabhas. She will also be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback movie Pathaan, Siddharth Anand’s Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and the Bollywood adaptation of The Intern.