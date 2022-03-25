Ranveer Singh snaps 'proud pappa' Prakash Padukone as he meets his protege & badminton champ Lakshya Sen .

Ranveer Singh wears his heart on his sleeve and there are no two ways about it. The actor often professes his love via social media or in public when he's attending an event. On Friday, he did just that as he showered some love on his father-in-law while sharing a his picture on his Instagram.

Taking to his IG story, Ranveer snapped a photo of Prakash Padukone meeting his protege and world badminton champion Lakshya Sen. The badminton player, who has trained at Padukone's academy, won his recent silver at the 2022 All England Open. He recently visited the legendary player with his sparkling medal. Needless to say, Sen's accomplishments and top notch performance brought a huge smile to Padukone's face.

Sharing the photo, Ranveer wrote, "Proud Pappa pleased as punch with his promising protege!". Someone can take a class in alliteration from Ranveer.

Check out Ranveer's post below:

The 20-year-old from Uttarakhand, Lakshya Sen, has dished out a sensational performance at the international level. As a senior player, he has won bronze at the 2021 World Championships and second place at the 2022 All England Open.

As for Ranveer Singh is currently touring in the UK. The actor was attending several football matches as well as was chilling at London's Hyde Park. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is in Spain shooting for Pathaan.

