'Ranveer Singh is so hardworking and dedicated’ says 83 costar Harrdy Sandhu

Singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu is currently basking in the success of his latest track 'Bijlee Bijlee’ which featured Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari. Harrdy, who is now set to be seen in 83, spoke about his Bollywood debut in a recent interview. For the unversed, Harrdy is playing the role of legendary cricketer Madan Lal. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the role of Kapil Dev, who captained the team in the tournament.

In a recent interview with ANI, Harrdy shared his experience working with Ranveer and said, "Working with Ranveer was amazing. I had so much to learn from him. He is so hardworking and dedicated and sabse achi baat hai if you go and ask him anything about work or acting ache se hi explains you, helps you out. He is a super entertaining and a fun person to work with.”

Harrdy further said that Ranveer believes the film is one of the best sports films till now. The singer said he had a word with Ranveer and the actor has seen the film and told him that it came out amazing, one of the best sports films till now.

While Harrdy is excited about his upcoming films, he shared that music is still his priority. Harrdy said he is mostly focusing on music first, and then looking for good scripts to work as an actor. “Film mein zyada time lagta hai (working in films take more time) and then you lose out on music. But if there is a great script that I like, then I would love to go ahead with it," he added.