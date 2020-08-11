  1. Home
Ranveer Singh is 'Sohna Munda' as he leaves fans swooning over him in latest Instagram post

On Tuesday, Ranveer Singh dished out some serious good looks with his post as he shared a picture of himself. Check it out below.
Ranveer Singh may not be wowing us on the big screen given the pandemic situation, but the actor is surely doing it otherwise on social media. While many celebrities have taken a back seat during the lockdown to detox from social media, Ranveer has been rather active. On Tuesday, Ranveer dished out some serious good looks with his post as he shared a picture of himself. The throwback photo shows the actor posing for the camera with his well-styled hair and beard. 

In the photo, Ranveer can be seen donning a crisp white shirt and it definitely got his female fans quite excited. While Ranveer gave no context for the picture, he only captioned it with a red heart emoji. Naturally, Ranveer's fans flooded the comments section as they left multiple heart and love struck emojis. One fan commented, "Sohna Munda," while another said, "Good morning janab." Ranveer made sure to delight his fans on a Tuesday morning, even though he may be just dozing off. 

Isn't he a stunner?

Recently, Ranveer also left his fans and followers in awe of his bulked up body. On Instagram, the actor flaunted his biceps in a blue tank and got his fans swooning over his lockdown look. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in '83 with wife Deepika Padukone. The Kabir Khan directorial has been delayed due to COVID 19 but will soon be releasing. The actor has also finished working on Jayeshbhai Jordaar and the film will release next year. 

