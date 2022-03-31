Ranveer Singh spends quality time with his family as he gets spotted in the city; PICS

Ranveer Singh, the actor who enjoys a massive fan following across the world, is also known for his active presence on social media. He is one of the most promising and talented actors in Bollywood. He debuted with the 2010 film Band Baaja Baaraat and since then, he never looked back. He has proved his acting mettle in movies such as Gully Boy, Bajirao Mastani, Ram Leela, and many more and won the hearts of his fans. The superstar is often seen treating fans with stunning pics of himself on Instagram – be it from the shoot, his vacation, mushy moments with Deepika Padukone, movie announcements and more. Just a while ago, he was spotted with his family at Royal China having a gala time together.

The whole family was spotted at Royal China for a family dinner. Ranveer, who is known for his eccentric fashion sense, looked dashing in basics. He wore a white with black pants and completed the look with neon green kicks. He also wore a pair of shades that suited the look all too well. He was seen waving at the paps as he posed for them. Coming to his family, Ranveer’s mom and dad looked quite sophisticated in their subtle but smart outfits.

Take a look at the pics:

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh is also looking forward to the release of YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar opposite Shalini Pandey. Helmed by Divyang Thakkar, the movie is slated to release on May 13 this year. He will also be next seen in the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt. The movie marks their second collaboration after Gully Boy. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is directed by Karan Johar and the shooting is still underway.

