Ranveer Singh is a spitting image of Kapil Dev in THIS pic as actor pens a birthday note for the ‘Legend’

Kabir Khan’s ’83 starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will hit the screens in May 2020.

To say that ’s ’83 is one of the most anticipated films of the year is something that everyone would agree to because ever since the cast and crew of the film have started shooting for the film, there has been unprecedented buzz around the film. Post a training session in Dharamshala, the cast and crew of the film jetted off to England for a marathon shooting schedule and it was during the World Cup 2019 matches that Kabir Khan and his army of people shot for the film in England.

Now today, as legendary cricketer Kapil Dev celebrates his birthday, Ranveer Singh, who will be essaying the role of Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s ’83, took to social media to pen a heartwarming birthday note for the ‘Legend’. Alongside a photo from the sets of the film wherein Ranveer Singh looks like a spitting image of Kapil Dev, the actor wrote, “Happy Birthday, Legend! Thank you for showing us the way You made us proud. Now it’s our turn...” In another photo, we can see Kapil Dev teaching Ranveer Singh how to ace the Natraj shot while Ranveer Singh intently watches the legend on the field.

During a recent interview, Kabir Khan revealed that while shooting for the film on the grounds in England at the Tunbridge Wells, the ground officials surprised everyone by paying a tribute to the cricketer. Kabir Khan said that the entire town and county got excited seeing the cast of the film recreate the iconic moments from the World Cup match because it was Kapil Dev’s innings that put Tunbridge Wells on the map of the cricketing world. “It’s a beautiful ground, but not many big matches happen there. It’s destiny that the man who created a world record there got back to the ground after 36 years,” said Kabir Khan. In the film, while Ranveer Singh will play the role of Kapil Dev, Deepika will essay the role of Romi Dev and it was on Ranveer Singh’s birthday that the makers had unveiled the first look of Ranveer from the film..

Credits :Instagram

Read More