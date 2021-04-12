Ranveer Singh is in splits, Priyanka Chopra writes 'too cute' over Deepika Padukone's adorable childhood pic

Recently, Deepika Padukone dropped the cutest childhood photo and called herself 'Indiranagar Ki Gundi' in it. Now, hubby Ranveer Singh and global star Priyanka Chopra have reacted to Deepika's photo and it will win your heart.

Over the past 2 days, the internet is trying to get over the cuteness of 's childhood photo that she shared on Instagram on Saturday afternoon. Amid this, it looks like that this "Indiranagar Ki Gundi" is continuing to make waves with her cuteness on social media and even hubby and global Jonas could not stop themselves from gushing over it. Deepika had left netizens in awe on Saturday when she shared a cute photo on social media where she was seen as a cute baby.

Seeing the photo, Ranveer could not stop laughing over his wife Deepika's cute expression and more than that, her cute caption. He commented on the photo with laughter emoticons along with hearts and heart eyes emojis as well. On the other hand, Priyanka was left in awe of Deepika's cute childhood moment as she also praised the actress in a sweet comment. Seeing Priyanka's comment, fans of Deepika and Priyanka could not keep calm at all.

PeeCee wrote, "Too cute," with heart eyes emoticon on Deepika's photo. The Chhapaak actress also replied to Deepika with a cute emoji. Deepika had shared the photo with a caption,"“Indiranagar ki gundi hoon main!” - MamaPadukone."

Meanwhile, Deepika, Priyanka and Ranveer together were seen on the big screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Bajirao Mastani. Since then, fans have been eager to see the trio work together. Speaking of other things, Deepika is occupied with the shoot of Shakun Batra's relationship drama with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. On the other hand, Priyanka is currently in London for Citadel shoot. Ranveer is busy with Cirkus shoot with Rohit Shetty.

