Ranveer Singh sports an all new look and we wonder when will Deepika Padukone experiment with it

Ranveer Singh flaunted his all-new look during a live chat recently and it has our attention. Check out the look right here.

has never shied away from experiments and his wardrobe is indeed proof of that. However, the actor has also flaunted some of the fanciest looks as far as his beard and hair are concerned as well. Ranveer can pull off practically any look because the actor is not just about being super witty with his looks, but he in fact, also does love to make constant changes and thereby, experiment with what he brings afore with all of those things.

And well, it looks like quarantine has given the actor a chance to experiment some more because he is growing his hair as well as his beard as was seen during one of his live sessions. And now just us, but fans seem to be going gaga over it as well and we think it is for all the right reasons after all. However, something that seems to have caught our attention as well, is the thought of having pull off another experiment with his look. We all remember how she cut his mustache once upon a time, don't we?

Check out Ranveer Singh's new look here:

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Gully Boy co-starring and the movie has received loads of accolades for touching upon a different side of Mumbai and bringing it alive on screen. The actor also has '83 coming in, however, the movie is postponed for now, owing to the Coronavirus lockdown, and we are hoping to see him back in action real soon. Apart from that, we will also see him in Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Takht.

