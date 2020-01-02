Ranveer Singh sports a bruised look but is all smiles on the sets of Jayeshbhai Jordaar; Check It Out

The first look of Ranveer from the film was released back in December and the actor's die-hard fans were in love with his quirky avatar.

After making a splash at the box office this year with Gully Bo and putting the Mumbai hip hop scene on the world map, is all set to rule box office in 2020. To begin with, the actor will be seen in Kabir Khan's '83 and later in Divyang Thakkar's directorial Jayeshbhai Jordaar. While in '83 Ranveer will be stepping into the shoes of cricketer Kapil Dev, for Jayeshbhai Jordaar the Sindhi boy will be turning into a Gujarati chokro.

The first look of Ranveer from the film was released back in December and the actor's die-hard fans were in love with his quirky avatar. Today, we stumbled upon Ranveer's new look from the film and it definitely has got us interested. A selfie shared by Ranveer's fan clubs has been doing the rounds and actor can be seen flashing his widest smile.

In the selfie, Ranveer sports a bruised look. With a bruise right near his eyebrow, the actor can be seen donning a brown coloured shirt and chain in his neck. The photo was shared a paparazzi's page with the caption, "#RanveerSingh Look For #JayeshBhaiJordaar snapped on sets of his movie." Check out the photo below:

Ranveer has reportedly lost a few kilos for the film which is currently being shot at multiple locations in Mumbai. Commenting on his character in the film, Ranveer had earlier said, "Jayeshbhai is sensitive and compassionate. Jayeshbhai presented an exciting challenge - to deconstruct myself in order to transform into a kind of character I’ve never inhabited before."

Credits :Instagram

