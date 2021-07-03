Ranveer Singh sports a man bun and shows his moves on the dance floor donning athleisure; Check out the PICS

Ranveer Singh has shared a series of pictures in multiple avatars on Instagram. Scroll further to check out his new looks.

Superstar has started to update his social media after a long gap. He often posts numerous pictures from his personal and personal life for his fans on social platforms. Ranveer was last seen up on the silver screen in the 2019 release ‘Gully Boy’, where he played the part of a poet/rapper called Murad who rises from the slums of Mumbai with the help of his art and the power of his poetry. Co-starring , Ranveer’s performance was highly appreciated in the film considering that he also sang his own background vocals. Zoya Akhtar directorial left a lasting impression on the audience members.

Ranveer Singh recently took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures. In the pictures, Ranveer is sporting a man bun and he step by step showed the process leading upto his dance rehearsals. Padmaavat actor started by tying the laces of his sneakers and stretching his body a bit before he geared upto show his moves on the dance floor. The actor dances his heart out seemingly going by the images. Post that he shared a series of suave looks wearing blue short and red checkered pants along with golden striped sunglasses and a killer beard.

Click HERE to see:

On the work front, Ranveer Singh has multiple films lined up including Sooryavanshi where he is reprising his popular character Simmba. After getting delayed twice, Sooryavanshi does not have an official release date. He is playing former Indian captain Kapil Dev in the mega project 83 directed by Kabir Khan. Ranveer also has two other films including Jayeshbhai Jordar and Cirkus.

Also Read| Ranveer Singh’s new look for a photoshoot leaves Alia Bhatt, Zoya in awe; Arjun Kapoor calls him ‘Veer Leto’

Share your comment ×