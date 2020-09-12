  1. Home
Ranveer Singh sports a serious expression in his latest PHOTOS & we are crushing over his look

Ranveer Singh enjoys a massive fan following on social media for all the obvious reasons. Meanwhile, check out the latest pictures of the actor on his Instagram handle.
Mumbai
Ranveer Singh does not need any introduction. The talented actor is currently considered one of the most bankable celebs of the Bollywood film industry. After having begun his career with Band Baaja Baraat co-starring Anushka Sharma, Ranveer went on to feature in multiple movies, most of which were declared hits. Apart from his acting skills, he is also known for his unique style sense. There is no doubt that he grabs attention all the time because of the same.

Meanwhile, as we speak of this, the Gully Boy star has shared a few pictures on his Instagram handle. He looks dapper in a simple white t-shirt while striking a serious expression that can be seen in the pictures. The actor’s suave looks have all of our attention as he sports a completely different look this time with a beard. Ranveer often experiments with his looks and what better place to look for proof other than his social media timeline!

Check out his pictures below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

सख़्त लौंडा

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (ranveersingh) on

On the work front, the actor won hearts in 2019 when he appeared in the movie Gully Boy directed by Zoya Akhtar. It also featured Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Kalki Koechlin in the lead roles. The audience loved Ranveer’s role as Murad in the movie. The actor will next be seen in the sports drama titled ’83 that also features his wife Deepika Padukone. Ranveer also has another project lined up which is Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh flaunts his bulked up biceps in an intense PHOTO and leaves Tiger Shroff stunned

Anonymous 1 hour ago

LOL crushing over his looks? I mean are you serious? No-one cares about this FAKE guy.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

We are not crushing over his look. We are being crushed by his (and wifey) constant need for attention.

