Ranveer Singh starrer 83 all set for Christmas 2021 release; Actor shares unmissable team photo

Kabir Khan's sports drama 83 starring in the lead role is all set to make way to the big screen. The actor took to social media on Sunday to announce the film's release date and also shared an unmissable team photo. Ranveer Singh and his team are now all ready to arrive on Christmas 2021. Yes, you heard that right! The sports drama that will bring to life Indian cricket team's 1983 world cup journey to the big screen will be releasing on 25 December. Ranveer, who is playing Kapil Dev, shared the team photo in which the actor can be seen in his element. Surrounding Ranveer are his other teammates Tahir Raj Bhasin, Sahil Khattar, Saqib Saleem and others. "It’s time..83 IN CINEMAS THIS CHRISTMAS. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. #ThisIs83," Ranveer captioned the team photo. Check it out:

Ranveer's announcement was met with much aplomb as his fans flooded the comments section and wished him luck. was also ecstatic with the announcement as she commented, "Yayyyy finally." Ranveer's co-star and actor Sahil Khattar wrote, "What a Christmas gift. Santa Claus is real."

Director Kabir Khan also was proud to finally announce the film's release dates. He wrote, "The team that took the entire world by storm! Experience the glorious victory of team 83 IN CINEMAS THIS CHRISTMAS. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. #ThisIs83."

The sports drama will be Ranveer Singh's first major release in almost two years. He will be briefly seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi which releases on Diwali this year. Post 83, Ranveer's second film Jayeshbhai Jordaar is slated to release on 25 February 2022.

