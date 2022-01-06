Ranveer Singh starrer 83 to drop on OTT, 2 months after release date

Ranveer Singh has proved his acting ability time and again with his bold choices of movies including Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Gully Boy, Ram Leela and others. He again treated his fans with the sports drama 83. Along with Ranveer, the movie also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Harrdy Sandhu, Deepika Padukone, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Neena Gupta, among others. From fans to film critics, everyone praised Kabir Khan’s directorial for larger than life cinema experience. The movie successfully made the audience relive the greatest victory ever seen in the history of Indian sports in a massive theatrical experience.

Here is good news for all the movie lovers. A source close to the makers of 83 stated that the film will be released on an OTT platform soon. The movie will drop on the OTT platform only post eight weeks of the theatrical release. The sports drama 83 was released on December 24, 2021. Now, the fans will be able to experience the victory of 1983 sitting in their living room!

A source close to the film said, “It’s a business decision and the film continues to attract cinema-goers to come and watch it for a theatrical experience that the film is made for in the regions where ever the film is still running and theatres are open. Hence the push from 4 to 8 weeks for OTT drop.”

Film 83 had hit the theatres on Christmas Eve and opened up to a massive buzz and praises from the audience.

