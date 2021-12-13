Ranveer Singh starrer 83 faces a setback ahead of its release, to not release in IMAX version?

Ranveer Singh starrer 83 has been in the news ever since the film was announced. The trailer of the film has already created a huge hype since it was released and now the film is back at making headlines. Recently there were reports that a cheating case has been filed against the makers of the film and Deepika Padukone who is amongst one of the producers of the film. And today too the film is back in the headlines as reportedly 83 will not be released in the IMAX format.

Yes! You heard that right. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer 83 will not be releasing in the IMAX version. According to reports in Bollywood Hungama, “The makers intended to release the film in IMAX version as well. They were of the opinion, and rightly so, that this is a larger-than-life sports drama. It has the grandeur and the scale and hence, viewers would be excited to see it in IMAX. It was the same logic that was applied when the film was converted into 3D.”

Revealing the reason, the source added, “When the makers approached the IMAX officials in North America for their approval, they declined their request. This is because ’83 releases on December 24, 2021, a week after the release of the highly awaited superhero flick, Spider-Man: No Way Home, which hits theatres worldwide on December 16/17. And that’s not all. The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth part in the acclaimed The Matrix series, will be released across the world on December 22. Both these films would be released in the IMAX versions. IMAX management does not encourage the release of too many IMAX films in the same period. As a result, they had to refuse approval to the makers of ’83.”

83 is a film that is based on the Indian cricket team’s historical win at the 1983 World Cup. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Saqib Saleem, Hardy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, and others.

