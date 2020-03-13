Ranveer Singh starrer '83 gets postponed; Trailer release event gets called off due to Coronavirus scare

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Ranveer Singh starrer '83 gets pushed till further notice. The trailer event launch that was supposed to take place on March 11, was called off owing to Coronavirus concerns and the film will now not release on April 10, 2020.

After raising health concerns across the globe, Coronavirus is now spreading in India and the state is taking all the necessary measures to prevent any further cases in the country. As a result of the Coronavirus scare, Delhi imposed shutting down of cinema halls in the capital city till March 21. Angrezi Medium, that was slated to hit the screens today, saw a major setback at the ticket window for the same reason. While cinema halls in Delhi are shut, people in other cities are refraining from going to public places and cinema halls as a safety measure.

The makers of starrer Sooryavanshi pushed the release date of the film till further notice in an announcement made yesterday and as reported by Times of India, the producers of starrer '83 have postponed the film's release. The trailer launch event that was supposed to take place on March 11 was called off in the wake of Coronavirus hitting the country. As the trailer release of the film has been put on hold, the film's release will also be rescheduled.

Ranveer Singh starrer '83 became the talk of the town ever since its inception. The audience had been going all gaga over the film ever since director Kabir Khan unveiled Ranveer Singh's first look poster as Kapil Dev. The film revolves around the 1983 Cricket World Cup wherein team India brought the trophy home, owing to Kapil Dev's exemplary performance. The film also shows as Kapil Dev's wife Romi Devi. The new release date of '83 has not been declared as of now but the most-awaited film of 2020 will now not release on April 10, 2020.

