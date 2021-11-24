Ranveer Singh starrer 83's trailer to finally release on THIS date; Report

All eyes are on Ranveer Singh as one of his most-awaited films, the biopic on Kapil Dev, 83 is all set to release. The film that has already created a lot of hype even before its release is making all the fans eager for its release. Well, fans have been wanting to see the trailer for a long time now and today we have a piece of good news for all of you. According to a tweet by film critic Taran Adarsh, it is said that the trailer of the film will most likely be released either on December 1 or on December 2.

Taking to his Twitter handle, film critic Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Xclusiv... '83' TRAILER ON EITHER 1ST/2ND DEC... Team #83TheFilm will unveil #83Trailer either on 1 or 2 Dec 2021... The date will be finalized once #RanveerSingh's availability is confirmed... Looking at 3-week promotion window... #Christmas 2021 release.” For the unversed Ranveer is currently filming for Karan Johar’s film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Alia Bhatt and has a jam-packed schedule.

#Xclusiv... '83' TRAILER ON EITHER 1ST/2ND DEC... Team #83TheFilm will unveil #83Trailer either on 1 or 2 Dec 2021... The date will be finalized once #RanveerSingh's availability is confirmed... Looking at 3-week promotion window... #Christmas 2021 release. pic.twitter.com/hhSy7wV0WW — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 24, 2021

Well, we recently reported a piece of good news for all the Ranveer Singh fans. Pinkvilla had exclusively learnt that after 83, Ranveer Singh and Kabir Khan have started a discussion on another film and if everything materializes, it will go on floors as early as Summer 2022.

“Kabir and Ranveer developed an extremely great bond in the process of making 83’ and are very happy with the final product. But obvious, they are looking to carry forward their partnership again. Through the lockdown, Kabir was deciding on what next to do, and that’s when he developed an incredible underdog story of a boy from small town. He narrated it to Ranveer, who has loved the subject and is eager to commence working on it soon,” revealed a trade source.

