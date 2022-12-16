Ranveer Singh steals light with his infectious energy; Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez make style statements

Cirkus Promotions are going on in full swing nowadays. Directed by Rohit Shetty, this film stars Ranveer Singh , Pooja Hegde , Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma in pivotal roles. The film is set to hit the theatres on December 23. As days for the release of the film are inching closer, the team of Cirkus has swung into action and is making an all-round effort to make people go and watch the film at the theatres.

In the latest development, Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, and Jacqueline Fernandez arrived on the sets of Bogg Boss 16 to promote Cirkus. At the venue, Ranveer stole the limelight with his charming and infectious energy.

Soon, Pooja Hegde arrived and looked like a vision in her all-white ensemble. Jacqueline Fernandez, too, made a fashion statement with her sparking all-black attire. And not to miss, director Rohit Shetty kept it simple by donning his casuals with style.

Have a look at the glimpses here.