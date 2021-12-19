Ranveer Singh steals the show as he twins with the groom at his manager's wedding in Goa

Ranveer Singh is the life of the party and there are no two ways about it. He proved it once more when he reached Goa recently for the wedding of his manager Susan Rodrigues. The actor made sure to keep his fashion game on point as he stepped out in an electric blue three-piece suit. Ranveer also unknowingly ended up twinning with the groom who was also wearing a blue suit.

Ranveer's stylist Nitasha Gaurav took to Instagram to share a series of photos from the church wedding. The actor can be seen planting an adorable kiss on the bride's forehead as he wished the couple happy ne beginnings. Ranveer upped his fashion game as he wore chunky red sunglasses, a chic black hat and effortlessly stylish shoes.

The actor also posed with his stylist Nitasha who rocked a floral headpiece. Check out Ranveer Singh's snaps from his manager's Goa wedding below:

Ranveer recently returned to India from the UAE where he was promoting his upcoming sports drama 83. Soon after returning to India, the actor left for Goa the next day.

In Dubai, a song from 83 was played out on Burj Khalifa. Ranveer and Deepika witnessed the moment together and the actress even teared up. Click the link below to watch the video.

