Ranveer Singh steals the spotlight in a white tuxedo as he graces the SIIMA Awards 2022; PICS

Ranveer Singh made a grand entry at the South Indian International Movie Awards, popularly known as SIIMA Awards, 2022. He arrived at Bangaluru earlier today and has now reached the reputed red-carpet event being hosted in the city. Ranveer, who is known for his bold and quirky sartorial choices did not disappoint tonight as well.

Ranveer Singh reaches SIIMA Awards 2022

A few moments back, the paparazzi clicked Ranveer as he graced the event. The Padmaavat actor ensured to make heads turn with his outfit of the night as he opted for a stylish white tuxedo, which he wore over a light blue shirt. He also wore a navy-blue necktie with his, which matched his similar-hued shoes. Ranveer tied his hair in a sleek pony tail and accessorized the look with a pair of chic shades. The actor obliged the shutterbugs with pictures as they clicked him from a distance. Take a look:

Earlier today, Ranveer was papped at the Bengaluru airport. He was seen wearing a black sweater top which he paired with olive green track pants. He layered with a similar olive-green bomber jacket. The 83 star also covered his head with a green beanie cap and completed his look with black shoes. We must admit that Ranveer looked quite stylish in this attire and definitely made heads turn.

