Ranveer Singh steals the spotlight in a white tuxedo as he graces the SIIMA Awards 2022; PICS
Ranveer Singh was clicked at the SIIMA Awards in Bangaluru tonight. Check out his latest photos.
Ranveer Singh made a grand entry at the South Indian International Movie Awards, popularly known as SIIMA Awards, 2022. He arrived at Bangaluru earlier today and has now reached the reputed red-carpet event being hosted in the city. Ranveer, who is known for his bold and quirky sartorial choices did not disappoint tonight as well.
Ranveer Singh reaches SIIMA Awards 2022
A few moments back, the paparazzi clicked Ranveer as he graced the event. The Padmaavat actor ensured to make heads turn with his outfit of the night as he opted for a stylish white tuxedo, which he wore over a light blue shirt. He also wore a navy-blue necktie with his, which matched his similar-hued shoes. Ranveer tied his hair in a sleek pony tail and accessorized the look with a pair of chic shades. The actor obliged the shutterbugs with pictures as they clicked him from a distance.
Take a look:
Earlier today, Ranveer was papped at the Bengaluru airport. He was seen wearing a black sweater top which he paired with olive green track pants. He layered with a similar olive-green bomber jacket. The 83 star also covered his head with a green beanie cap and completed his look with black shoes. We must admit that Ranveer looked quite stylish in this attire and definitely made heads turn.
Ranveer Singh's work front
Ranveer garnered praise in the last release, Jayeshbhai Jordaar with Shalini Pandey. He will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. The movie will feature Ranveer in a double role. Cirkus will be hitting the screens on Christmas this year. Besides, he is also working on Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. The movie marks her second collaboration with Alia after their 2019 release Gully Boy.
