Ranveer Singh strikes a happy pose with Liger producers Charmme Kaur and Puri Jagannadh.

Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar are teaming up for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film, starring Ranveer and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, has already gone on floors. The cast and crew have been shooting in several locations across various cities. Looks like the recent shoot schedule saw some really special visitors. Turns out, Liger producers Charmme Kaur and Puri Jagannadh were on the sets of RRKPK.

Karan Johar, who is returning to the director's seat with RRKPK, is also producing Vijay Deverakonda starrer with Charmme and Puri. Needless to say, the duo's visit on set doesn't come as a surprise. Taking to social media, Charmme Kaur dropped a couple of photos with Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar as they met them on the film's set.

Sharing the photos, Charmme captioned it, "In totally totally love with ur energy and warmth @ranveersingh amazing vibe on the sets of #rockyaurranikipremkahani .. this one is a sure shot hit @karanjohar." Don't miss Ranveer's eccentric costume which included a denim jacket, orange boots and denim jeans with bright orange stars patched all over.

Check it out:

As per latest reports, the team of RRKPK will be heading to Switzerland in either May or June to shoot an elaborate song sequence for the grand family drama. Apart from Alia and Ranveer, the film also stars veteran actors Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.

