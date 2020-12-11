Ranveer Singh strikes a perfect pose as he inundates with blessings on completing 10 years in showbiz

Ranveer Singh, who has completed 10 years in showbiz, recently took to Instagram and shared a stunning picture as he counts on his blessings. Check out his picture below.

is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood and his body of work proves the same. With many blockbuster films to his credit, he has carved a successful niche for himself in the Hindi film industry. Needless to say, with every film he has wowed us with his terrific performance. From playing a rapper in Gully Boy to playing the most powerful ruler Alauddin Khalji in Padmaavat, he has perfectly justified his every character. The dashing actor has recently completed 10 years in showbiz and he has been inundated with wishes and blessings from every nook and cranny.

Notably, Ranveer’s ardent fans have celebrated the milestone on social media. They have made special videos to mark the event and have flooded Twitter with their wishes. Well, looks like the Befikre star is overwhelmed by the blessings as has dropped his stunning picture while expressing the same. Ranveer took to his Instagram handle and shared his stunning picture wherein he can be seen striking a perfect pose. He captioned the picture as, “Blessings on Blessings on Blessings.” In the click, he looked dapper in a blue tracksuit with a stylish hat and glasses. Needless to say, he has left everyone in awe of his dapper looks. One simply cannot miss his charming smile and his fabulous sartorial choice in the photo.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s Instagram post:

On a related note, Ranveer expressed his gratitude to everyone during his live session. The actor played a video which his loyal fans had made for him. The actor seems to have moved by it as he was seen wiping his tears. In the video, Ranveer said, “Thank you for making this day so special for me. Everybody is just so amazing. This song is out of the world. I will see this again and again. I love you all. That was the best gift ever and I have the best fans.”

