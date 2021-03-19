Ranveer Singh strikes a sharp pose in all black tracksuit with a pop of neon; See Pic.

Striking a sharp pose for the camera with his hair stylist, Ranveer Singh can be seen in a top to bottom black Adidas tracksuit.

is probably one of the few Bollywood male stars who loves fashion and has an insane amount of fun with it. And to stay fashionable at all times, the actor remains prim and proper. From his always perfectly styled hair to his handle bar moustache, Ranveer probably spends a lot of time grooming himself. And we have proof of the same. Ranveer's hair stylist since years Darshan Yewalekar has been the man behind Ranveer's crazy hair.

From shoots to red carpet events, Ranveer's hair plays a big part of his jaw dropping fashion looks. We recently came across a photo shared by Darshan on his Instagram in which Ranveer can be seen posing with his hair stylist. Striking a sharp pose for the camera with his hair stylist, Ranveer can be seen in a top to bottom black Adidas tracksuit.

Donning a cap and red shades, Ranveer added a pop of neon to his black tracksuit. Wearing a neon band instead of a mask to protect his face and white-neon shoes, Ranveer's look seems like a total winner. Going by the caption, looks like Ranveer was prepping for a brand endorsement shoot.

Check out Ranveer Singh's unseen photo below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Kabir Khan's '83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He is also working on Rohit Shetty's Cirkus and will be seen in a cameo in and starrer Sooryavanshi.

