Ranveer Singh is a suave vision as he dons a gentleman’s suit & embraces his look from ‘Lootera’; See PICS

is one of the most active celebrities on social media. The star often treats his fans with some wonderful pictures from his personal and professional life. The actor was last seen up on the silver screen in the 2019 release ‘Gully Boy’ where he played the role of a rapper from the wrong side of the streets in Mumbai. Ranveer garnered critical praise for his performance and the film ended up raking in the moolah at the box office. Ranveer has previously collaborated with director Zoya Akhtar on the multi-starrer venture ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ where he starred alongside and .

Ranveer Singh is one of the busiest actors in town as three of his films recently got a theatrical release date. Led by , Ranveer is reprising the role of inspector Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba in ‘Sooryavanshi’. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi is finally gearing up to release on Diwali 2021 in cinemas nationwide. Maharashtra government recently announced that the cinemas in Maharashtra will be open from 22 October. Several Bollywood producers announced the release dates of ventures that were waiting in the wings for a release date.

Ranveer Singh led ‘83’, which is the story of India’s triumph win at the 1983 cricket world cup will be released on Christmas 2021. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film stars Ranveer Singh as a maverick cricketer and former Indian captain Kapil Dev. will also be making an appearance in the film as Kapil’s Dev wife Romi Dev.

