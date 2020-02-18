Ranveer Singh sums up his Filmfare journey in a video; Gives a glimpse of all his looks from the event

Ranveer Singh recently took home the black lady for his performance in Gully Boy. An elated actor took to his Instagram handle and summed up his Filmfare journey in a video

is one of the most incredible actors that Hindi Cinema has ever produced. Storming his way into Bollywood, Ranveer bagged the Filmfare Best Male Debut Award for his exceptional performance in Band Baaja Baaraat. Evidently, he has been a true entertainer from his first film itself. The actor has given many blockbuster hits and owns 4 Filmfare awards till date. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Ranveer lives every role he plays on the screen. Be it Khilji from Padmaavat or Murad from Gully Boy, the actor gets into the skin of all his characters.

Ranveer won the Best Actor award for Bajirao Mastani and the Filmfare Best Actor Critics Award for Padmaavat. Recently, Ranveer took home the black lady once again, being awarded as the Best Actor for Gully Boy. An elated actor took to his social media handle a while ago and summed up his Filmfare journey so far in a video. Besides his out of the box acting, Ranveer is also recognised for his unconventional style. In his latest post, the actor gave a glimpse of all his looks from the event over the years. Check it out:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer is all set to take over the silver screen with 3 projects in his pipeline. The actor will soon be seen stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83 after which he will be seen playing a Gujarati in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Ranveer will also be playing Dara Shikoh in 's multistarrer magnum opus where he will be seen locking horns with Vicky Kaushal who plays his brother Aurangzeb in the film.

