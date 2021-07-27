Ranveer Singh sums up his ‘Manic Monday’ with a quirky monochromatic PIC: First lemme take a selfie

Besides his energetic and impeccable performances, actor is also known for his quirky fashion style. Ranveer has lately been treating us with some fascinating sartorial experiments and we are IMPRESSED. Ranveer was recently announced as the lead in 's next project Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside . He is now preparing for the project. The film also stars Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi.

The Ram Leela star yet again impressed his fans by sharing a quirky monochromatic picture on his Instagram story. “Manic Monday (But, First lemme take a selfie),” captioned Ranveer along the picture. The king of quirk was seen donning a tracksuit, but his eccentric shades stole the show. Earlier today, Ranveer Singh and legendary player Mahendra Singh Dhoni were spotted playing football at a stadium in Mumbai. Ranveer also shared glimpses on the photo-sharing application and wrote, 'Bade bhai ke charnon mai hamesha”.

Take a look:

On the professional front, Ranveer is working in Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Karan had in the past shared a selfie on his social media handle and gave fans a glimpse of their fun times together. Meanwhile, Ranveer has quite a busy slate ahead of him. The actor has '83 lined up for release. He will be seen essaying the role of Kapil Dev alongside who will be seen as his on screen wife in the film. It is helmed by Kabir Khan. Besides this, he also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar pending for release. Amid the pandemic, Ranveer shot for Rohit Shetty's film Cirkus with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone shares a monochrome PIC; Here’s how hubby Ranveer Singh reacts