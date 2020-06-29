Ranveer Singh sums up his ‘Monday mindset’ with an intense selfie & fans say no more quarantine blues; See PIC

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83, and due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the film’s release has been pushed.

and have been in quarantine at their Mumbai residence ever since the Coronavirus pandemic, and thanks to social media, these two have been giving all their fans a sneak-peek into their lockdown days. From working out to interacting with fans online to cooking and baking, Ranveer and Deepika’s quarantine is all things love, and today, Ranveer Singh brightened up the day when he dropped a brand new photo on social media and summed it up as his ‘Monday mindset’

In the photo, Ranveer Singh is in a rather pensive mood as he gives us a monochrome intense selfie. Yesterday, Ranveer Singh, who has been bulking up in quarantine, shared a snap post an intense workout session in which he can be seen flaunting his ripped muscles. Well, at a time when films are releasing on OTT due to the pandemic, there is good news for Ranveer’s fans as his 2018 film Simmba will re-release in Australia and this will make Simmba the first Hindi film to re-release in Australia post coronavirus lockdown. Earlier, 's Good Newwz and Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan, too re-released in Dubai on June 11.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83, and due to the pandemic, the film’s release was pushed. Also, the Padmaavat actor will also be seen in Sooryavanshi in a cameo role alongside , and .

