Ranveer Singh is super pumped ahead of Jayeshbhai Jordaar's trailer launch; Says 'Kal hi pata chalega'

Ranveer Singh is all set to turn into a Gujarati to entertain his fans in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The actor’s fans are eagerly waiting to witness his magic on screens after 83. Yesterday, on April 17, the star released a new look from the film. In it, the actor’s character looked surprised holding an unborn baby in his hand with the umbilical cord still intact. Sharing it, Ranveer wrote, “Jayeshbhai ko ladka hoga ya ladki?” He added, “Aapko kya lagta hai? #JayeshbhaiJordaar.”

Now, the makers are ready to unveil the trailer of the upcoming project. Just a few moments back, Ranveer took to his photo-sharing application and shared his excitement. “Hi everyone, it is a very very exciting time for me right now because the trailer of my new movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar is releasing tomorrow at 11 am. I can't wait for you to see it. I am Yash Raj studios, I have come to check out the trailer on the big screen just to get the vibe; the feel. Ab Jayeshbhai ko ladka hoga ya ladki ye tho kal hi pata chalega,” he said while recording a video for his fans.

The social comedy drama will release on May 13 and the makers are promoting the movie in unique ways. Ahead of the trailer launch, Ranveer Singh has sent scentless soaps as invites to Bollywood celebrities. On Monday, Anushka Sharma, who also got a similar invite along with a personalised letter, shared a glimpse on her social media handle and said, “Intrigued by the scentless soap and the special letter from #Jayeshbhai - curious to know what will unfold tomorrow!”.

