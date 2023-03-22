Ranveer Singh surpasses Virat Kohli to become India’s ‘most valued celebrity’; Alia, Deepika make it to top 10

2022 wasn’t the best year for Ranveer Singh with respect to movies. His films Cirkus and Jayeshbhai Jordaar failed to perform well at the box office. However, his brand value is at an all-time high! According to Kroll’s Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2022, Ranveer Singh is India’s most valued celebrity of 2022, with a brand value of 181.7 million dollars (Rs 1500 crore)! The actor has surpassed cricketer Virat Kohli, who was at the topmost spot for five consecutive years until 2021. Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Hrithik Roshan also made it to the top 10 list.

Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Deepika make it to top 10 list of most valued celebs of 2022

According to the Kroll report, Ranveer Singh jumped up one rank, and his brand value moved from 158.3 million dollars in 2021 to 181.7 million dollars in 2022. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is in the second spot with 176.9 million dollars. This is followed by Akshay Kumar in the third spot, with a brand value of 153.6 million dollars. Alia Bhatt retained her fourth spot with a brand value of 102.9 million, while Deepika Padukone earned the fifth spot with a brand value of 82.9 million dollars! Next on the list is MS Dhoni, followed by Amitabh Bachchan on the 7th rank, with a brand value of 79 million dollars. Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar occupied the eighth spot, while Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan were in the 9th and 10th positions respectively. Hrithik’s brand value is 71.6 million dollars, while SRK’s is 55.7 million dollars.

Not just Bollywood stars, South Indian stars such as Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna also debuted on the list of the most valued celebrities of 2022. Pushpa star Allu Arjun ranked 20th with a brand value of 31.4 million dollars, while Rashmika occupied the 25th spot on the list, with a brand value of 25.3 million dollars.

