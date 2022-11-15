Ranveer Singh surprises 'busy' Deepika Padukone on their wedding anniversary; Has special advice for men

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone , the power couple of Bollywood celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary on November 14, Monday. The much-loved couple entered wedlock in the traditional Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies which were held in Lake Como, Italy on November 14, 2018. Before tying the knot, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh dated for over 6 years. The couple fell in love while filming for their blockbuster film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela, and later shared the screen in some of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters.

The lovely couple had to give their 4th anniversary celebration a miss, as Deepika Padukone was busy with her professional commitments. However, Ranveer Singh once again set major husband goals by paying a surprise visit to his dear wife's office, with flowers and chocolates. He later shared a picture of Deepika, who is seen working with her team in her office, on his official Instagram handle. "When she has to work on your anniversary so you surprise her at her office..," Ranveer Singh captioned his Instagram story.

He also shared a special piece of advice for men in his Instagram story, which reads: "Ps: Never underestimate the power of flowers & chocolates. Diamonds not needed buahaha, Take notes and thank me later gentlemen."

Check out Ranveer Singh's Insta story: