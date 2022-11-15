Ranveer Singh surprises 'busy' Deepika Padukone on their wedding anniversary; Has special advice for men
Ranveer Singh surprised his ‘busy’ wife Deepika Padukone on their wedding anniversary. Later, he took to his Instagram handle and posted special advice for men.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the power couple of Bollywood celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary on November 14, Monday. The much-loved couple entered wedlock in the traditional Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies which were held in Lake Como, Italy on November 14, 2018. Before tying the knot, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh dated for over 6 years. The couple fell in love while filming for their blockbuster film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela, and later shared the screen in some of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters.
Ranveer Singh surprises 'busy' Deepika Padukone
The lovely couple had to give their 4th anniversary celebration a miss, as Deepika Padukone was busy with her professional commitments. However, Ranveer Singh once again set major husband goals by paying a surprise visit to his dear wife's office, with flowers and chocolates. He later shared a picture of Deepika, who is seen working with her team in her office, on his official Instagram handle. "When she has to work on your anniversary so you surprise her at her office..," Ranveer Singh captioned his Instagram story.
He also shared a special piece of advice for men in his Instagram story, which reads: "Ps: Never underestimate the power of flowers & chocolates. Diamonds not needed buahaha, Take notes and thank me later gentlemen."
Check out Ranveer Singh's Insta story:
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's onscreen chemistry
The real-life couple is also one of the most-loved onscreen pairs in the contemporary Hindi film industry. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone won millions of hearts with their electrifying chemistry in their first film together - Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela. Later, the couple established themselves as one of the most sought-after onscreen pairs in Bollywood with films like Finding Fanny, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and 83.
Deepika and Ranveer's work front
The actress is currently busy with a handful of promising projects in both the Bollywood and Telugu film industries, including Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, ariel action thriller Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, and Telugu sci-fi thriller Project K with Prabhas which is slated to get a pan-Indian release. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, has an exciting line-up including Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, and S Shankar's pan-Indian project.
ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh has a cheeky reply when asked what he'll do if he wakes up as Deepika Padukone