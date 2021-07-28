Ranveer Singh sweats it out looking like a gym shark; Shares how he burns calories

is quite busy these days as he has a number of projects lined up. Currently, he is preparing for his next venture ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ alongside . Despite his work commitments, Ranveer takes out time to look after his physical health. The Ram Leela actor ended his Tuesday with an intense workout session. He took to his Instagram space and shared a glimpse. With every workout, Ranveer sets the bar higher. Showing off his biceps, Ranveer shared a picture on the photo-sharing application and wrote “Sweat Equity”.

A day ago, Ranveer was also spotted playing football at a stadium in Mumbai with legendary player Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Besides his energetic performances, the actor is known for his quirky panache. Ranveer has lately been treating us with some fascinating sartorial experiments and leaving no stones unturned to impress his fans. Recently, the Band Baaja Baarat star shared a quirky monochromatic picture on his Instagram story. “Manic Monday (But, First lemme take a selfie),” captioned Ranveer along with the picture. The king of quirk was seen donning a tracksuit, but his eccentric shades stole the show.

Take a look:

On the professional front, Ranveer is working in ’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Dharmendra, , and Shabana Azmi. Meanwhile, Ranveer has quite a busy slate ahead of him. The actor has '83 lined up for release. He will be seen essaying the role of Kapil Dev alongside who will be seen as his on-screen wife in the film. It is helmed by Kabir Khan. Besides this, he also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar pending release. Amid the pandemic, Ranveer shot for Rohit Shetty's film Cirkus with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez.

