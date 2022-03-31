Ranveer Singh, Taapsee Pannu share an adorable banter at Grazia Millennial Awards; PICS

Grazia Millennial Awards has proven to be an absolutely star-studded affair as numerous celebs of the tinseltown have been spotted. From Sidhant Chaturvedi, Kartik Aaryan to Ranveer Singh and Taapsee Pannu, we saw many artists who put their best foot forward and dazzled us with their stunning looks. What’s more, we witnessed a super sweet moment between ace actors Ranveer Singh and Taapsee Pannu who engaged in playful banter.

Taapsee Pannu looked splendid as usual. She wore an all-black outfit with balloon sleeves that added the oomph factor to her look. Her hair was neatly done in a bun. Her gorgeous shiny pear earrings added the much-needed sparkle in our lives. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh lived up to his eccentric fashion as he was clad in a beautiful blue outfit with ‘Hollywood Babylon’ written on the back. He also had a pair of neon green glasses on. But what really caught our attention, was the cute interaction between the two where the two conversed with each other animatedly. Taapsee could be seen laughing and talking excitedly with Ranveer.

Check Ranveer and Taapsee's pictures:

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh is looking forward to the release of YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar opposite Shalini Pandey. Helmed by Divyang Thakkar, the movie is slated to release on May 13 this year. He will also be next seen in the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt. Meanwhile, Taapsee will be seen in the Telugu film Mishan Impossible. Directed by Swaroop RSJ, Mishan Impossible is set to hit theatres on 1 April.

