Ranveer Singh takes a pause to kiss wife Deepika Padukone, touch mom's feet in adorable ramp moment; Watch

On July 20, celebrity designer Manish Malhotra hosted a grand Bridal Couture show in Mumbai. It was a star-studded event with the main attraction Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the showstoppers. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actors stole the show with their royal appearances and graceful ramp walks. But one of the most adorable videos that is doing rounds on social media is Ranveer kissing his wife Deepika Padukone's cheek while walking the ramp at the fashion event. Fans cannot stop gushing over the couple's lovey-dovey moment at Manish Malhotra's Bridal Couture Show.

Ranveer Singh kisses wife Deepika Padukone at Manish Malhotra Bridal Couture Show

Ranveer made a royal entry at the fashion show. He looked dapper in a white sherwani along with a glittery floral printed jacket. While walking the ramp, Ranveer took a dramatic pause and adorably planted a kiss on his wife-actress Deepika Padukone's cheek.

The actor took regard of his mother who sat beside Deepika. Karan Johar was also seen enjoying the fashion show of Manish Malhotra. These moments are receiving love from fans on social media.

As soon as the video of Ranveer kissing his wife-actress Deepika's cheek was shared on social media, fans were quick enough to react to it. One wrote, "Love the way he treats deepika.. she’s so lucky." Another commented, "The most flamboyant husband." "Deepveer," commented a third fan. Others dropped fire and red heart emojis.

At the fashion event, Deepika mesmerized everyone with her look in an off-white net saree. She paired it with embroidered halter-neck blouse. The actress accessorized with diamond-emerald jewelry and applied classic red lipstick.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt strutted in style wearing a silvery bejeweled lehenga. The actress was praised for her stunning look at Manish Malhotra's show.

Meanwhile, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia and Ranveer is set to release on July 28. The duo will be seen on the big screen again after the massive success of Gully Boy.

Deepika Padukone is gearing up for the release of Project K which is now titled Kalki 2898 AD. The film stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.

