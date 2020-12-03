Ranveer Singh takes inspiration from Charlie Chaplin, Govinda; Is he hinting about preparing for next project?

Ranveer Singh’s recent Instagram story is making heads turn as it is related to comedy legends Charlie Chaplin, Govinda, Jim Carrey and Peter Sellers.

has been an avid social media user and he makes sure to keep his massive fan following intrigued with his interesting posts. Be it giving a glimpse of his style sense, happy moments, dishing out major fitness goals with his work or melting our hearts with his mushy romance with wife , each of social media posts by the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actor has been a treat for the fans. Keeping up with this trajectory, the superstar has shared a video in his Instagram story which is grabbing a lot of attention.

In the video, Ranveer gave a glimpse of series of pics of legends like Charlie Chaplin, Jim Carrey, Peter Sellers and Govinda which were posted on a wall. It was a monochromatic video and Ranveer was focusing on almost every pic of these renowned actors in their different onscreen avatars. In the caption, the Dil Dhadakne Do star had mentioned that he has been taking inspiration from these stars. “Some inspo from the greats” followed by a heart emoticon and folded hands emoticon. Interestingly, Ranveer’s post has got the fans speculating if the superstar is taking inspiration from these comedy legends for one of his upcoming projects.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh’s post:

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Ranveer, who was last seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, will be seen in YRF’s upcoming social comedy Jayeshbhai Jordaar along with Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak. Besides, he will also be working in ’s much talked about period drama Takht which also features Vicky Kaushal, , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead.

