Ranveer Singh takes inspiration from his grandfather for his latest airport look and we're loving it

Ranveer Singh's latest airport look definitely took us back in time and got us thinking whether it was an inspired one. Find out below.
Ranveer Singh is a fashionista in the truest sense and never fails to drop a surprise bomb during his public appearances. The 'Gully Boy' actor while keeping it stylish manages to blend in his personality and give the outfit a whole 'Ranveer vibe' if we may say so. The actor was snapped at the airport after ages on a Tuesday morning and brought his rap music along with him. In typical Ranveer style, the actor carried his speaker and was playing some Indian hip hop beats as he made his way to the entry gate.   

While the music definitely caught our attention, it was Ranveer's outfit and accessories that made the most noise. The actor wore a black tee and Gucci chevron printed pants along with black and gold shoes. While the mandatory mask was in place, Ranveer also wore a black hat and sunglasses with unmissable gold chains.  

Ranveer's airport look definitely took us back in time and got us thinking whether it was an inspired one. Turns out, Ranveer took some inspiration from his grandfather who rocked the hat and sunglasses look a few months ago. During the lockdown, Ranveer had shared a photo of his nana slaying the Gucci hat and big chunky sunglasses style. He had captioned it, "Nana-G," and tagged his sister as well as his cousins in the Instagram post.

Don't believe us? Check out their photos below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Nana-G @shaunak_hingorani @queen.saum @riticulousness

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Isn't this a pretty cool inspiration? We told you, Ranveer never fails to surprise us. 

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh keeps it stylish in funky pajamas and tee as he raps on his way to airport; See PHOTOS & video

