Ranveer Singh takes major inspiration from Vincent Van Gogh and it's a sight to behold; Check It Out

Ranveer Singh seems to have taken inspiration from artist Vincent Van Gogh and shared a picture reminding us what the actor would look like if he was from the '1800s. Check it out below.

on Tuesday joined the greats! Well, the actor took some major inspiration from Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh and turned himself into one of his acclaimed and celebrated paintings. Yes, you heard that right. On the lines of Van Gogh's famous self portraits, Ranveer Singh also posted a picture of himself in the much adored blue and brown work, of course digitally. Apart from his art works which included landscapes, portraits and still life, Van Gogh was widely adored for his self-portraits.

Ranveer seems to have taken some inspiration from the same and shared a similar picture reminding us what the actor would look like if he was from the '1800s. For the picture's caption, Ranveer quoted Van Gogh and wrote, "As we advance in life it becomes more and more difficult, but in fighting the difficulties the inmost strength of the heart is developed - Vincent Van Gogh."

Check out Ranveer Singh's Van Gogh look:

Well, we must say it would have been quite difficult to look elsewhere if this was actually a painting. Just yesterday, Ranveer shared his love for WWF on Instagram as he revealed who his childhood love was. The actor was a huge Hulk Hogan fan as he wrote, “Whatcha gonna do, when Hulkamania runs wild on you!” #mondayfeeling throw it way back to when #WWF was life. had a poster on my wall of The Immortal @hulkhogan.”

What are your thoughts on Ranveer Singh's Van Gogh look? Let us know in the comments below.

