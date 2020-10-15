  1. Home
Ranveer Singh takes stock of situation as a bike brushes past his car; Waves to paps later; See Pics & video

Ranveer Singh was spotted in the city as he headed out. In a minor incident, a bike brushed past Ranveer's car and the actor took charge of the situation.
Ranveer Singh takes stock of situation as a bike brushes past his car; waves to paps later; See Pics & video
Actor Ranveer Singh has been spending time at home amid the ongoing pandemic. However, off late, the actor has been spotted several times in the city as he resumed work. On Thursday, the Gully Boy star was spotted by the paps while he was heading for work in the city. While heading on his way, a bike brushed past his car and the actor got off to take stock of the damage. Thankfully, the incident was a minor one and later, Ranveer headed on his way. 

The paparazzi captured the entire incident and later when Ranveer went about his work, the photographers received a wave from him. In the first set of photos, Ranveer is seen getting out of his car to check the damage done by the bike that brushed past his vehicle. When the actor found everything was okay, he got in his car and left the place. Later, he is seen entering a building and waving to the paps. The actor is seen sporting a casual look for the day. 

He is seen clad in a black tee with a matching sweatshirt and shorts. Along with it, Ranveer is seen matching his pink shades with sneakers. He is also seen sporting a black cap and a mask. Post the incident, Ranveer waved to the paps to assure that all was well. 

Take a look at Ranveer's photos and video:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will be seen next in Kabir Khan's sports biopic '83. In the film, Ranveer will be seen playing legendary cricketer Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone will be seen playing his wife Romi Dev. The film's release had been postponed due to the COVID 19 pandemic. As per recent reports, the makers may be planning to release '83 on Christmas 2020. Apart from this, Ranveer also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar. 

Also Read|When Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani came together for a ‘rockstar’ of a selfie & won hearts with their pout; PIC

Anonymous 21 minutes ago

Ugly in n out both idiots

Anonymous 27 minutes ago

Waiting for 83. Jaldi teaser release krooo.

Anonymous 27 minutes ago

Ranveer is so handsome

Anonymous 28 minutes ago

Love you Ranveer. #DeepVeer

Anonymous 28 minutes ago

Ranveer <3

Anonymous 37 minutes ago

Oh ranveer baby hope you got enough maal for your wife or else she will start her depression drama

Anonymous 58 minutes ago

DRUGGIE Deepu kahane hain.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

This uncle is full of himself. Itna attitude over his shitty material vehicle. Ready to fight for his paisa. Logo ne baya is aadmi ko star ab logo hi is cheez AUR iski DRUGGIE biwi ko thorenge.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Love you R S

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Clown man ab kaafi serious hain. Paisa ki haves.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

WOW LOOK AT THE ARROGANCE ON HIS CHARSI FACE.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Nonsence hater stop your stupid judgement

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Who cares???

Anonymous 1 hour ago

We his fans care

