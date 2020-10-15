Ranveer Singh takes stock of situation as a bike brushes past his car; Waves to paps later; See Pics & video
Actor Ranveer Singh has been spending time at home amid the ongoing pandemic. However, off late, the actor has been spotted several times in the city as he resumed work. On Thursday, the Gully Boy star was spotted by the paps while he was heading for work in the city. While heading on his way, a bike brushed past his car and the actor got off to take stock of the damage. Thankfully, the incident was a minor one and later, Ranveer headed on his way.
The paparazzi captured the entire incident and later when Ranveer went about his work, the photographers received a wave from him. In the first set of photos, Ranveer is seen getting out of his car to check the damage done by the bike that brushed past his vehicle. When the actor found everything was okay, he got in his car and left the place. Later, he is seen entering a building and waving to the paps. The actor is seen sporting a casual look for the day.
He is seen clad in a black tee with a matching sweatshirt and shorts. Along with it, Ranveer is seen matching his pink shades with sneakers. He is also seen sporting a black cap and a mask. Post the incident, Ranveer waved to the paps to assure that all was well.
Take a look at Ranveer's photos and video:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will be seen next in Kabir Khan's sports biopic '83. In the film, Ranveer will be seen playing legendary cricketer Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone will be seen playing his wife Romi Dev. The film's release had been postponed due to the COVID 19 pandemic. As per recent reports, the makers may be planning to release '83 on Christmas 2020. Apart from this, Ranveer also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar.
