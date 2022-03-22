Ranveer Singh takes a stroll and enjoys a mesmerizing sunset in London; PIC

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is currently enjoying his time in London as he was invited to watch Premier League games. To note, Ranveer Singh is also the first official brand ambassador of the Premier League in India. The actor has been treating fans with glimpses from his tour on social media. A few days back, Ranveer took the internet by storm as had shared some priceless pictures on Instagram from the stadium with the world-renowned model Bella Hadid. Fans and industry colleagues from all over had showered love on his post.

Now, just a few moments back, the ‘83’ actor added some candid pictures to his London diaries. In the photographs, Ranveer can be seen taking a stroll in Hyde Park, London, and enjoying a mesmerizing sunset. The actor was seen wearing an oversized checked-shirt with loose grey trousers and donned a waist pouch. The black and white shades, hat, and comfy shoes definitely added to his entire look. The actor’s latest post garnered his fans’ attention who rushed to the comment section and showered compliments for the ‘Gully Boy’ fame.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh, who was last seen in 83, has Karan Johar’s directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt. He is also looking forward to the release of YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar opposite Shalini Pandey. Helmed by Divyang Thakkar, the movie is slated to release on May 13 this year. Apart from that, Ranveer Singh also has Cirkus opposite Pooja Hegde.

