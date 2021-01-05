  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ranveer Singh takes the throwback route to wish Deepika Padukone on 35th birthday: My jaan, my life, my gudiya

As Deepveer fans anxiously waited, Ranveer Singh didn't disappoint with his adorable 35th birthday wish for ladylove Deepika Padukone on Instagram which included a cute throwback photo of DP as a toddler.
29052 reads Mumbai Updated: January 5, 2021 08:16 pm
Deepika Padukone turned 35 today, i.e. January 5, 2021Ranveer Singh takes the throwback route to wish Deepika Padukone on 35th birthday: My jaan, my life, my gudiya
  • 13
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Deepika Padukone, who has managed to mesmerise millions of hearts over the years with her incredible performances and charming personality, turned 35 today, i.e. January 5, 2021. Given her loyal fanbase and warm camaraderie with B-town friends, social media was flooded with birthday messages from all over the world. If there was one wish Deepveer fans, in particular, were waiting for, it was hubby Ranveer Singh's.

As expected, our favourite lover boy didn't disappoint as he took to Instagram to celebrate his wife's special day. Taking the throwback route, Singh made hearts melt by posting a never-before-seen adorable snap from when DP was a toddler. The infectious laugh, eyes and dimples are classic Deepika and we can't get over the cuteness of baby Padukone. It was also Ranveer's caption that gave us major husband goals as the 83 star simply penned, "My jaan, my life, my gudiya. Happy birthday!!! @deepikapadukone," along with a red heart emoticon.

Check out Ranveer Singh's 35th birthday wish for Deepika Padukone on Instagram below:

We adore Deepveer and how! Happy Birthday, Deepika!

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone turns 35: Katrina Kaif sends birthday love, Alia Bhatt hopes for many more random adventures

Meanwhile, amongst those who commented on Ranveer's birthday post was Jacqueline Fernandez, who gushed, "Ok that's super cute," along with a pink heart emoticon. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented, "Happiest bday @deepikapadukone," with a red heart emoticon. As for those who hit a like on the same post were Tiger Shroff, Karisma Kapoor, Kapil Sharma and Deepika's Shakun Batra untitled film co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Ranveer Singh Instagram

You may like these
Deepika Padukone’s first pic on her Instagram stories is all about yummy food; Asks fans if they like fryums
Newswrap, January 2: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone return to Mumbai, Kangana Ranaut denies joining flats
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt join mask clad Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone in Ranthambore New Year surprise PIC
Inside Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's Ranthambore Safari with Anisha, Ujjala & Prakash Padukone; PHOTOS
Ranveer Singh drops FIRST pic of 2021 from Ranthambore trip with Deepika Padukone & declares love for the view
Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh to celebrate New Year in Ranthambore; Family friends greet couple in airport
Anonymous 28 minutes ago

Happy Birthday, DEEPIKA! Attention runs the real movie "A HAPPY WOMAN! Have a nice viewing and a wonderful evening for the couple!

Anonymous 35 minutes ago

drama company. She must be scrolling her messages and waiting for a birthday wish from Ranbir lol

Anonymous 35 minutes ago

Sooooooooo cuteeee.. And ranveer's wish for deepu is also cute

Anonymous 36 minutes ago

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, DEEPIKA ! That's what Ranveer says and shows how to truly love a good woman in this world!

Anonymous 36 minutes ago

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY BABY DEEPIKA

Anonymous 37 minutes ago

Sorry Ranveer,She is my jaan.my life.my Guiyang.. I love you Deepika

Anonymous 44 minutes ago

Look at her skin color and now... fake Ki depression queen, druggie, desh drohi talentless buddi and druggie Nepo gaudy husband!

Anonymous 47 minutes ago

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, DEEPIKA ! The couple of eternal love! I am very happy for you two together!

Anonymous 48 minutes ago

Happy birthday, Deepika!!! May yiu have a troll free year!! Loys of love.

Anonymous 50 minutes ago

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BEAUTIFUL QUEEN, DEEPIKA ! Very good Ranveer, love her is yours, have fun with your wife, be happy! You can make the movie "A HAPPY WOMAN!

Anonymous 1 hour ago

She looked so much like her father when baby.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Happy BIRTHDAY dear QUEEN DEEPIKA! DP &RS!

Anonymous 1 hour ago

HAPPY BIRTHDAY dear QUEEN of HEART, DEEPIKA! DeepVeer,forever!