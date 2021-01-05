Ranveer Singh takes the throwback route to wish Deepika Padukone on 35th birthday: My jaan, my life, my gudiya
Deepika Padukone, who has managed to mesmerise millions of hearts over the years with her incredible performances and charming personality, turned 35 today, i.e. January 5, 2021. Given her loyal fanbase and warm camaraderie with B-town friends, social media was flooded with birthday messages from all over the world. If there was one wish Deepveer fans, in particular, were waiting for, it was hubby Ranveer Singh's.
As expected, our favourite lover boy didn't disappoint as he took to Instagram to celebrate his wife's special day. Taking the throwback route, Singh made hearts melt by posting a never-before-seen adorable snap from when DP was a toddler. The infectious laugh, eyes and dimples are classic Deepika and we can't get over the cuteness of baby Padukone. It was also Ranveer's caption that gave us major husband goals as the 83 star simply penned, "My jaan, my life, my gudiya. Happy birthday!!! @deepikapadukone," along with a red heart emoticon.
Check out Ranveer Singh's 35th birthday wish for Deepika Padukone on Instagram below:
We adore Deepveer and how! Happy Birthday, Deepika!
Meanwhile, amongst those who commented on Ranveer's birthday post was Jacqueline Fernandez, who gushed, "Ok that's super cute," along with a pink heart emoticon. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented, "Happiest bday @deepikapadukone," with a red heart emoticon. As for those who hit a like on the same post were Tiger Shroff, Karisma Kapoor, Kapil Sharma and Deepika's Shakun Batra untitled film co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi.
