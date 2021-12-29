Ranveer Singh talks about his drive to play iconic roles: Important to do characters that have lasting memory

Ranveer Singh is an actor who is known for his hard work, good looks, talent and versatility in the industry. The actor, who made his debut with Band Baaja Baraat, has given several iconic characters in his career so far and exuded versatility and a massive risk-taking attitude every time he had hit the screens. In fact, his dedication to getting into the skin of the character often sets him apart from the rest. Interestingly, Ranveer is often seen playing iconic roles on the big screen and ends up carving a niche not just for himself but also for the characters he portrays on the big screen.

So when Ranveer was quizzed about this urge to take risks and essay iconic characters on the big screen, the Simmba actor stated that he doesn’t wish to be defined and doesn’t want to limit himself. Instead, his focus is on shaping his filmography. “I have taken some really big risks. It does nothing for me if there is no high risk involved. Higher the risk, higher the pay-off. I am like a free flowing spirit. I don’t wish to be defined because I feel putting a person in a box is limiting. I am consciously and subconsciously shaping my filmography. And I am going to do more of this because there is no other way. I am really hoping that the filmmakers continue to give me such roles where I can really do something,” he added.

Ranveer further emphasised that he wants to take up roles that will leave a never ending impact on the audience. He also mentioned that he wishes to be a part of movies that will continue to touch millions of hearts forever. “Today, it's been 20 years plus for a movie like Lagaan but I remember Lagaan. I remember the film, the characters. So, for me, it’s important to do characters that have an ever lasting memory and that continue to give joy to people over generations like my favourite film Life is Beautiful that I can watch n number of times, it still touches my heart. Films that can make you laugh, cry and entertain you forever and forever those are the films that I aspire to be a part of. I am an actor first before being a star,” Ranveer was quoted saying.

As of now, the superstar is working on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. He will also be seen in YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus.